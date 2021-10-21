Home canners can have their pressure gauge tested at no cost between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
The event is offered by the Penn State Extension in the conference room at the Tioga County Courthouse, 118 Main St., Wellsboro.
Residents who use a pressure canner want the gauge to be accurate to ensure food is processed safely. Penn State Extension offers the free service annually.
No registration is required. Bring the dial gauge canner lid or gauge only. Weighted gauges do not need to be tested.
For more information, contact Amber E. Denmon at 570-666-9011 or azd241@psu.edu.