Penn State Extension wants to get families that are ready to do in-person events again outside to learn something new about places in their communities.
The “Get Outside” campaign is a series of eight outdoor events for families to join extension educators from around the commonwealth to learn something new about local streams, parks, ponds, forests and more. The five-week, semi-structured program runs from May 1 to June 1.
The capacity for most events is 25 people; COVID-19 mitigation practices will be followed. Most events will feature multiple locations and dates for participants to join across Pennsylvania. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/get-outside-with-extension or call 877-345-0691.
Programs include the following:
- Walk with Watershed Stewards
- : Take a walk with Master Watershed Stewards and learn something new about nature and watershed landscapes. Master Watershed Stewards will discuss critters found in streams, identify local flora and fauna, and discuss ways to enhance or protect the streams.
- Master Gardener Walk: Getting to Know Flowering Trees
- : Join Master Gardeners for an educational walk and learn about tree identification, landscape value, insect pests and more. The instructor will discuss physical morphology useful in identifying trees, site requirements, landscape value, and common insect pests and diseases.
- Stream Health and Riparian Buffer Walk
- : Travel along a local stream to learn about water quality, as well as how we protect it. You will get a chance to explore aquatic life, riparian buffers, stream restoration and wildlife habitat.
- Urban Tree Walk
- : Join an extension urban forester for a walk to learn about trees in your community. We will discuss tree identification and considerations for growing and caring for trees in the built environment and the benefits they provide.
- Stormwater BMP Walk
- : Join an educator for a walk around several best management practices designed to manage stormwater from single-family homes and medium-sized commercial buildings. Techniques to be covered will include rain gardens, rain barrels, permeable pavement, green roofs and more.
- Know Your Woods: Tree ID and Intro to Forest Ecology
- : Join your regional forestry and wildlife educator with Penn State Extension for a walk in the woods this spring. Learn the basics of how forests function: different species and their strategies for growth; how forests develop and change; how disturbances affect the community; and the basics behind some forest management decisions.
- Pasture Walk
- : This stroll highlights basic pasture management practices to support the health and comfort of livestock.
- Research Plot Walk
- : This walk will take place in malting barley variety trials and wheat research plots. Learn about the importance of these crops and some of the challenges that growers face to achieve high-quality grain.