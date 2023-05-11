The Siting and Zoning Considerations for Large-Scale Solar webinar presentation will focus on the importance of having solar ordinances. Zoning ordinances should define exclusion areas, type of use, setback, screening, access, decommissioning and other considerations. Examples of recently adopted regulations will also be shared.
This webinar is geared toward municipal officials considering creating and adopting zoning ordinances, landowners who have been approached for leasing and business owners who might be considering installing large solar arrays.
The main reference point will be the Municipal Officials’ Guide to Grid-Scale Solar Development in Pennsylvania that Penn State University developed. This guide will be shared with participants.
The webinar will take place on Thursday, May 18, at noon. The webinar is free, and pre-registration is required. Register early as space is limited to 500 participants. Registered participants will receive a recording.
You can register at the following website: www.bit.ly/solarMay2023. Any questions about this webinar can be directed to Joseph C. Conklin, Ed.D. at juc50@psu.edu.