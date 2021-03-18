If you drink water from a well, spring or cistern, you can have it tested for lead and other health-related pollutants.
Penn State Extension has received funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Health cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Health Capacity building initiative and with support from the Penn State Master Well Owner Network to provide no-cost drinking water testing, to a limited number of homeowners in Tioga County using private water wells, springs or cisterns.
Each water supply will receive testing through a Pa. DEP state-accredited water testing laboratory for coliform bacteria, E.coli bacteria, nitrate, manganese, arsenic, lead and copper. Registration will be limited to approximately 35 households. Each household must own or rent a primary residence (no camps) in Tioga County that uses a private well, spring or cistern for a drinking water supply.
Registrants are required to attend a one-hour initial webinar at noon on April 19 to learn about the testing program. After attending the webinar, homeowners will be mailed a water testing kit. Optional follow-up webinars will be offered to provide interpretation of results and to answer questions.
Registration and further information for this testing programs is available online at https://extension.psu.edu/private-water-supply-education-and-water-testing-in-tioga-county or by calling 1-877-345-0691.
For information about this no-cost testing program, contact Danielle Rhea at 814-849-7361 (phone) or drs5277@psu.edu (email).