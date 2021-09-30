Planning a visit to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon in October but not sure when the best fall colors may occur?
Join Leonard Harrison State Park Naturalist Bob Edkin at noon on Wednesdays, Oct. 6, 13 and 20 for brief Canyon Fall Foliage Virtual Updates on the fall colors, which will be visible from the canyon overlooks at Leonard Harrison and Colton Point state parks. Leonard Harrison State Park is at 4797 PA-660, Wellsboro, and Colton Point State Park is at 927 Colton Road, Wellsboro.
Leonard Harrison is about 10 miles from Wellsboro on Route 660 west and is located on the east rim of the Pine Creek Gorge, also known as the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. Colton Point is 15 miles from Wellsboro on Route 6 west and is located on the west rim of the Pine Creek Gorge.
This virtual program will last approximately 30 minutes, opening with the current status of the fall foliage and ending with questions from prospective visitors. “I’ll be focusing on the view from the overlooks, which tends to be a bit different than that in surrounding areas,” Edkin said.
For a Microsoft Teams link, preregister at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/leonard_harrison_state_park#.YLuHJflKi70.