March 31 U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced $11.693 million in federal funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the water infrastructure projects in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The funding comes from the FY23 allocation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Army Corps projects receiving funding include: Aylesworth Creek Lake (Lackawanna County), Francis E. Walter Dam (Luzerne County), Stillwater Lake (Monroe County), Cowanesque Lake (Tioga County), Tioga-Hammond Lakes (Tioga County) and Prompton Lake (Wayne County).
“Like many Northeastern Pennsylvanians, I have enjoyed our lakes and outdoor recreation all my life and I know how important it is to maintain our water infrastructure,” said Senator Casey. “Thanks to the infrastructure law, we can keep our lakes clean and beautiful and our dams functional. This new funding will ensure that residents and visitors alike can enjoy our natural resources for many years to come.”
The Army Corps will receive $2,650,000 for the Cowanesque Lake Dam, bringing the total IIJA funding for the project to $2,999,000. The funding will be used to repair deteriorated critical concrete structures in spillways and slab at the dam. The Cowanesque Lake Dam is used for flood risk management, water supply and recreation.
For Tioga-Hammond Lakes, the Army Corps will receive $88,000, bringing the total of IIJA funding for the project to $98,000. The funding will be used to make upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant tank.