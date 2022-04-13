The Mansfield University Festival Chorus will present “The Creation” by Franz Joseph Haydn for two performances on April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24 at 2:30 p.m. in Steadman Theatre.
This great oratorio was written between 1796 and 1798 after Haydn had visited England and heard the oratorios of George Frideric Handel. It shares with Handel’s Messiah a swift succession of recitatives, arias and choruses along a dramatic theme. The text is based upon Milton’s “Paradise Lost” and the book of Genesis and tells the story of the creation with some of the most picturesque music of its time.
The performances of this uplifting work will be conducted by Peggy Dettwiler and will feature Mansfield’s voice faculty: soprano Alissa Rose, tenor Jordan Schreiner and baritone Todd Ranney with an orchestra of strings, winds, trumpet, timpani and harpsichord. Accompanying musicians include instrumental faculty: John Vaida, Garet Holdren, Jeff Jacobsen, Christine Moulton, Sue Laib and Rebecca Dodson-Webster, among other community instrumentalists.
These concerts are free and open to the public. They can also be viewed on the Mansfield University Music YouTube channel.