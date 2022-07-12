This Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m., be astounded by how much Corrie Sachs looks, sounds and acts like Reba McEntire when she takes the Coolidge Theatre stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

“We’re down to our last 50 tickets for this show,” said Deane Center Executive Director Amy Welch.

Sachs will sing a selection of Reba’s number one hits and iconic tunes from “Turn on the Radio” to “Pink Guitar”, “Fancy” and “Why Haven’t I Heard from You.”

“I enjoy joking around with the audience just like Reba,” said Sachs.

Considered America’s #1 Reba McEntire tribute artist, her unparalleled portrayal of the famous actress and country singer, coupled with her dynamic stage presence, versatility and captivating enthusiasm has audiences of all ages spellbound.

A headliner in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and on national tours, she has wowed audiences with her singing ability.

Sachs has been impersonating Reba for 29 years. Her prolific career spans stage, television and radio.

Opening the show will be Scott Turner of Wellsboro on acoustic guitar and harmonica singing songs by John Prine and Willie Nelson.

For tickets, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door Friday night, July 15, if available.