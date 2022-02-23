Members of the Wellsboro Area Senior High School Grand Canyon FFA are hosting a pancake breakfast this Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8-11 a.m. at the Wellsboro Firemen’s Annex on East Avenue in Wellsboro.
On the menu are pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and beverage (tea, coffee, juice). The price is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for farmers and children that are 5 years of age and under. Takeout is available
Each year, proceeds from the annual pancake breakfast are contributed to a local nonprofit organization. This year, the funds will be donated to Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Heading Home Center, at 725 Gee Road in Middlebury Township.