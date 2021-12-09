Volunteers of all ages are sought for the Wreaths Across America ceremony starting at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, on the upper level of the Wellsboro Cemetery near the maintenance building.
A brief ceremony will be presented by the Grand Canyon FFA, followed by placement of at least 261 wreaths on graves of veterans who have died.
To volunteer, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica/pages/162919 to register as a volunteer, or show up at the ceremony.
If enough volunteers participate, the entire service and wreath placement should take about an hour.