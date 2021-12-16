This Saturday, Dec. 18, is National Wreaths Across America Day.
The Wellsboro High School Grand Canyon FFA invites everyone to attend the Wreaths Across America Ceremony at noon near the upper level Maintenance Building at 36 Nichols St., Wellsboro. Following the ceremony, volunteers of all ages are needed to place wreaths on graves of veterans who are buried at the cemetery. Wellsboro Cemetery Custodian Darryl Sherman estimates there are 850 veterans’ grave in the cemetery. This year, about 400 people have donated wreaths.
If you can spare about two hours to honor and remember veterans whose sacrifices have made it possible for all to enjoy the holidays, you are invited to help. It is always a moving and memorable experience for all ages including young children.
The Grand Canyon FFA will again be soliciting sponsors for next year’s Wreaths Across America starting on Dec. 20. You can donate a wreath for $15 and can specify a specific veteran’s grave for placement at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/162919.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony may be moved to the Wellsboro Schools administration building parking lot. Check radio, TV and social media Grand Canyon FFA.
For more information, email MBerndtson@WellsboroSD.org or visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/162919.