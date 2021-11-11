This Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., the Wellsboro Community Concert Association is presenting Alasdair Fraser on fiddle and Natalie Haas on cello in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.
They will perform selections from their studio albums, including their sixth “Syzygy” as well as new original music.
This Celtic duo had not been on tour for a year and a half due to COVID-19. “We began touring again in October, will be in the United States until Nov. 21 and then return to America on Jan. 27, 2022,” Fraser said.
“We love performing our music for a live audience and plan to present a feast of our 21-year joyous musical journey together,” said Fraser.
The musical partnership between Fraser, “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling”, and sizzling cellist Haas spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy.
They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music.
Fraser has a concert and recording career spanning more than 30 years, with a long list of awards, accolades, radio and television credits, and feature performances on top movie soundtracks, such as “Last of the Mohicans” and “Titanic.” In 2011, he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.
Haas, a native of California and graduate of the Juilliard School of Music, is one of the most sought after cellists in traditional music today. She has performed and recorded with a who’s who of the fiddle world. Among them are Mark O’Connor, Natalie MacMaster and Irish supergroups Solas and Altan.
This seemingly unlikely pairing of fiddle and cello is the fulfillment of a long-standing musical dream for Fraser. His search eventually led him to Haas, a cellist who has helped return the cello to its historical role at the rhythmic heart of Scottish dance music, where it stood for hundreds of years before being relegated to the orchestra.
There is still time for adults to buy a Wellsboro Community Concert Association 2021-2022 season pass, which substantially lowers the cost to attend all five remaining concerts.
To purchase tickets at the door, arrive at the Deane Center at 7:15 p.m. the night of the concert.
To reserve tables or for season or individual tickets, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220 or visit www.wellsborocca.org.