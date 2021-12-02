During the Dickens Festival, “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature” will be shown at the Arcadia on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. Admission is free. The film highlights the influence of Dickens on Nessmuk.
Dickens was Nessmuk’s favorite British author and named two of his famous canoes after Dickens ‘s characters: Sairy Gamp and Susan Nipper. Both men lived at about the same time, both came from large families — Dickens eight, Nessmuk nine. Both men were almost entirely self-taught and both worked as child laborers. Both had a romantic side along with being sharp social critics.
Dickens and Nessmuk did have some differences. Dickens liked cats while Nessmuk preferred dogs. Dickens despised the American habit of chewing tobacco, while Nessmuk resented what he saw as the snobbery of the British toward Americans.