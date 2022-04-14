The last two auditions for Hamilton-Gibson’s production of the family-friendly musical comedy “Animal Crackers” are this Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. and this Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Being cast are the 14 male and female main characters, plus six ensemble characters who will be in the chorus and one featured dancer.
The 21 characters range in age from 16 to 86. All ages, genders and identities are welcome to try out.
Those interested in auditioning for roles can download the character descriptions from the HG website at www.hamiltongibson.org or by requesting them by emailing hamgib@gmail.com.
“Not everyone has to sing, but should be able to carry a tune,” said Director Gabe Hakvaag. “Everyone does dance, some more than others,” he added.
“Four of the characters — Captain Spaulding, Emanuel Ravelli, The Professor and Horatio Jamison — behave based on their own rules,” Hakvaag said. “Male or female, young or old, anyone can play one of these roles so long as they can fill it with a self-aware gusto of an actor entering the wrong play and going for it nonetheless. That’s why those chosen to play these four characters must understand a little about American vaudeville.”
Performances of “Animal Crackers” will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 28, 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. in Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus in Mansfield.
Questions? Call the Hamilton-Gibson office at 570-724-2079.