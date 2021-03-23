Students in elementary, middle, junior high, senior high through college can sign up now for the last free Junior Composers Program Help Session being held from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Register by calling 570-787-7800.
The help session is for students of all ages who want to participate in the free music composing program and competition being offered by the Endless Mountain Music Festival.
Before attending this help session, students are asked to visit the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net and go through the Junior Composer Program PowerPoint presentation. Especially important is the section by the student from Hollywood, Calif. who won this contest in 2019. She explains how the composing program works and what she did.
For the March 31 help session, students need to download the app from the PowerPoint presentation onto their computer and bring their computer and ear buds with them. Masks and social distancing are required.
After being checked in, registered students will receive assistance from Mark Warner, a board member, one-on-one in using scoring software to create a musical composition.
For more information, call 570-439-1051.