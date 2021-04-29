The last two virtual programs in the “Birding at Hills Creek” series will be on Fridays, May 7 and 21 from 1-1:30 p.m.
The 30-minute online programs are not only for avid birders but also those getting into birding for the first time.
The virtual series explores birding opportunities at Hills Creek State Park and several other parks in Tioga County.
Each program highlights birds that are at the parks or may be arriving soon with tips on where and when to see them. Among the birds at Hills Creek are migratory birds that stop at the park on their way to their spring or summer locations as well as those that live there year-round or are seasonal residents.
The series provides people with information they can use to go on a self-guided tour at Hills Creek State Park or other areas.
Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ under Hills Creek State Park to receive a link to these free programs. For best viewing, use a desktop computer or larger tablet.
Call 570-724-3061 or email redkin@pa.gov for more information.