The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents the Youth People’s Orchestra season finale concert. The free concert will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, in the First Presbyterian Church in Horseheads, N.Y. This concert is family friendly, and all are welcome to attend.
Musical selections for this concert will include traditional and classical standards by Britten, traditional Ukrainian folk music arranged by Max Buckholtz, member of the OSFL professional orchestra, Morricone world famous film composer, and more. The finale concert will also feature graduating senior Hayne Webster, violin.
There will be a reception for the students following the performance to close out the year. Students interested in joining the YPO are invited to stay after the concert and meet YPO conductors Margaret Matthews and Gary Chollet.
The YPO is currently accepting applications from now until Wednesday, Sept. 13. Auditions are open to any advanced elementary, middle school and high school students. Eligible students include those who play percussion, string, woodwind, and brass instruments.
“It has been such a pleasure to begin working with this orchestra and these students this year! Rehearsals are a joy as each student brings forth their musical skills and talents to strengthen the ensemble. Musical bonds can be life-changing, and it has been very rewarding to see those friendships grow this year,” said Young People’s Orchestra Conductor Margaret Matthews.
Applicants may find additional details, as well as the downloadable application at www.osfl.org/youthauditions. More information on the Young People’s Orchestra available at www.osfl.org/youthensembles. If there are any questions, contact the OSFL office at info@osfl.org, or at 607-936-2873.