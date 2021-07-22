The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes announces a summer concert performed by principal harp, Rosanna Moore, as part of the transition back to the stage. The concert will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at The Rockwell Museum in Corning, N.Y.
The program will take audiences on a mini trip through time with music from 1700 to today. Repertoire will include works from the Israel International Harp Contest, including George Frederic Handel’s Keyboard Suite in D Minor, The Lark by Mikhail Glinka, and Marcel Grandjany’s Rhapsodie.
Along with the OSFL, she also performs regularly with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Binghamton Philharmonic, Cayuga Chamber Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic.
Moore is the new instructor of harp/artist in residence at the University of Oregon, where she teaches collegiate students as well as a community harp division. Additionally, she is the harp instructor at Opus Ithaca.
Moore has studied at the Royal Northern College of Music, Chetham’s School of Music, and most recently at the Eastman School of Music where she earned her Doctor of Musical Arts degree with a Performer’s Certificate, an Arts Leadership Certificate and a minor in theatre.
Moore was originally scheduled to perform as part of the Musicians’ Choice Chamber Series in April 2020 with her harp and percussion duo, Sticks & Strings, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the tradition of the Musicians’ Choice Chamber Series, oral program notes will be given throughout the performance. The short format program (60 to 75 minutes) is presented for an intimate, relaxed setting without intermission. All ages are welcome. To comply with current COVID-19 guidelines, seating will be limited and masks are required for unvaccinated individuals.Tickets are available at osfl.org or by calling 607-36-2873