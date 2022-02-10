The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes announces “Música Diversa,” a celebration of Music in Our Schools Month and diversity in classical music, with its concert on Sunday, March 6, at 4 p.m. at the historic Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y.

For more than 30 years, March has been recognized as Music in Our Schools Month to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all students.

To celebrate, the Junior String Ensemble and the Youth Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes will perform Peter Warlock’s Capriol Suite based in part, on early French Renaissance dances side-by-side, under the direction of Debrah Devine, conductor of the JSE and assistant concertmaster of the OSFL. The Youth Orchestra will also perform side-by-side with the OSFL for Danzon No. 2 by popular Mexican composer Arturo Marquez.

Also, Christopher Tillen will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 as a guest soloist with the OSFL. Tillen is one of the tied winners of the 2020 Doreen B. Hertzog Concerto and Aria Competition. This young pianist is a junior at Noble and Greenough High School in Dedham, Mass. and is a Young Artist Diploma Level IV scholar at the Rivers School Conservatory.

The remainder of the program will celebrate diversity in music with works by composers of underrepresented backgrounds. Florence Price is known as the first African-American woman recognized as a symphonic composer. She composed more than 300 works, such as “Adoration,” a work originally written for organ.

William Grant Still’s Symphony No. 1, best known as “Afro-American Symphony,” was the first symphony written by an African-American and premiered by a leading U.S. orchestra, the Rochester Philharmonic in 1931. Still, a contemporary of George Gershwin, may have had the song “I Got Rhythm” borrowed from him.

Bright Sheng is a Chinese-American conductor, pianist and “one of the foremost composers of our time.” “Black Swan” is Sheng’s orchestration and arrangement of Johannes Brahms’ Intermezzo Op. 118 No. 2 for Piano.

The OSFL will comply with the COVID guidelines of the Clemens Center, which requires masks for all audience members regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets for individuals and groups may be purchased at https://clemenscenter.org or by calling 607-734-8191