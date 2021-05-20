Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. the Endless Mountain Music Festival and the Deane Center for the Performing Arts are presenting a concert by Fire in the Glen on the stage in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
This trio is based in Pennsylvania’s York, Lancaster and Berks counties. Their lively performance of blistering fiddle tunes, mug-thumping pub songs and a few soulful ballads and airs will get the audience clapping, dancing and singing along.
Playing a blend of traditional Irish, Scottish and maritime tunes and their own brand of “Celtic eclectic” are Amanda Wells on guitar, Rod Nevin on pennywhistle, ukulele and Scottish smallpipes and band founder Tom Knapp on fiddle and bódhran drum. All three sing.
”Amanda recently returned after a five-year hiatus and Rod is new to the band,” Knapp said.
Fire in the Glen was founded in March 1999 and has been performing for 22 years throughout the south central Pennsylvania region. “Over the years we’ve gone through several personnel changes,” said Knapp.
The band has opened for touring performers such as Lunasa, Great Big Sea, Enter the Haggis, Fit Campbell, Aoife Clancy, the Young Dubliners, Barleyjuice and Charlie Zahm and released six CDs. Its most recent is Nollaig Shona Dhaoibh, a Celtic Christmas CD released in 2019.
Audience members may bring beverages and snacks. To reserve a table for free and purchase tickets, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.