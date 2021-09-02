At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and on Sunday, Sept. 12, the Fireside Collective is presenting two concerts in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The five-member band will perform progressive folk and bluegrass songs from their third CD “Elements” released on March 13, 2020. Fireside Collective includes lead vocalist and songwriter Jesse Iaquinto on mandolin, who has ties to Tioga County, along with Tommy Maher on resonator guitar, Carson White on upright bass, Joe Cicero on acoustic guitar and Alex Genova on banjo.
Fireside Collective’s Friday, April 10, 2020 concert was sold out and, due to the pandemic, rescheduled for back-to-back performances on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24, 2020 to allow the band’s fans to choose which night they wanted to attend. Then, due to the pandemic the concerts were rescheduled again to September of this year.
Call 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com for tickets or more information.