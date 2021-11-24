You are invited to our Advent Series which is titled “The Characters of Christmas.” It will be a four-week series.
- Nov. 28 “Mary” — If you think you already heard all there is to know about Mary, come out and be surprised at what you may not have known before.
- Dec. 5 “Three Who Missed Christmas” — Who could they have been? Come and find out.
- Dec. 12 “Joseph” — He was Mary’s husband and Jesus’ earthly father. Not a lot is commonly known about Joseph’s life after the birth of Jesus. Come and join us as we explore the many facets of this man’s life.
- Dec. 19 “Three Who Found Christmas” — If you are curious about who these three were, join us on Dec. 19.
We are located at 25 Central Avenue and our service starts at 10:15 a.m. We would also love to have you join us for our Sunday School time which is at 9 a.m. There are several different classes for children and adults of all ages.
If you would like more information contact us at 570-724-4681.
We also have a gift bag for all visitors at our visitor’s desk.