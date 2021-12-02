You are invited to our Advent series, “The Characters of Christmas.” The remaining weeks are:
Dec. 5 “Three who missed Christmas” — Who could they have been? Come and find out.
Dec. 12 “Joseph” — He was Mary’s husband and Jesus’ earthly father. Not a lot is commonly known about Joseph’s life after the birth of Jesus. Come and join us as we explore the many facets of this man’s life.
Dec. 19 “Three who found Christmas” — If you are curious about who these three were, join us this week.
We are located at 25 Central Ave., Wellsboro, and our service starts at 10:15 a.m. We would also love to have you join us for our Sunday School time which is at 9 a.m. There are several different classes for children and adults of all ages.
For more information, call 570-724-4681.