Three First Day Hikes and a 5K will open the 2022 Winter Outings Series in Tioga and Potter counties this Saturday, Jan. 1.

Preregistration is not required for any of the hikes. Dress for the weather and bring water.

At 10 a.m. this Saturday, adults and children five years old and up will meet at the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin for a free, easy, family-friendly guided 2.5-mile First Day Hike along the fairly level Lowlands Trail. FMI: 814-647-8401 and dial 0 or SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.

This Saturday, a First Day Guided Hike or a First Day Guided Snowshoe Hike, and a First Day 5K around Hills Creek Lake will be at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, seven miles northeast of Wellsboro. Meet at the park’s beach parking area. Runners must arrive at 12:30 p.m. to register for the 5K, which starts at 1 p.m.. The 5K is a free, no cost, no frills event with no aid stations, no awards and no timing. The short, family oriented, slow-paced 1.5-mile guided hike will be on Tauscher’s Trail. If there is snow, the hike will become a guided snowshoe hike. Hikers are encouraged to bring their own snowshoes or traction devices. A limited supply of both will be available to use free. FMI: 570-724-4246.

This Saturday, the Friends of Lyman Run are offering a First Day Guided Family Nature Hike of less than a mile along the Lower Lyman Trail at Lyman Run State Park at 454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton. Adults and children will meet at 1 p.m. at the Lower Campground/Trail Head parking lot. They will look for signs of animal activity, identify trees and explore a beaver dam. Due to trail conditions, traction devices may be required and hiking poles are recommended. FMI: 814-435-5010.

Thursday Group Runs

The Tyoga Running Club is hosting free, one-hour, Thursday Night Group Runs beginning at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Meet at the Packer Park parking lot behind the Wellsboro Senior Center at 3 Queen Street in Wellsboro. Visit www.Facebook.com/tyogarunningclub.

Snowshoeing Basics

The deadline to preregister for Snowshoeing Basics online at the DCNR Calendar of Events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park is Thursday, Jan. 6. On Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m., this free program will begin indoors at the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, with an introduction to equipment, practice instruction on level ground and then a short excursion on the trail.

Snowshoes and trekking poles will be provided or registrants can bring their own. If snow depth is insufficient, the indoor program and overview of snowshoe equipment and techniques will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a two- to three-mile nature hike. FMI: SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov or 814-647-8401 and dial 0.

FMI

To learn more about Winter Outing events, visit www.stepoutdoors.org or search for Step Outdoors Tioga County on Facebook.