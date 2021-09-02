This Friday, Sept. 3, the Wellsboro downtown community will celebrate “The Art of Wine” at the First Friday event from 5-8 p.m.
Planned so far are wine and cider tasting at two locations, trivia with prizes and other activities. Several shops are remaining open later with special deals.
Pop’s Culture Shoppe at the corner of East Avenue and Main Street will have games, free treats for the kids and an opportunity to pay-it-forward with random acts of kindness. What’s that mean? You’ll have to stop in to find out.
In addition, Pop’s is offering a discount on any wine-themed items during First Friday.
For those wanting to sample wine, stop in at Oregon Hill Winery and Mountain Valley Realty, Inc. Oregon Hill will host local musician Dave Driskell performing and wine-themed trivia for special prizes.
Mountain Valley Realty will offer samples from Inner Stoic Wine and Cider, located in Oregon Hill.
The Wellsboro Glass Historical Association will have a pop-up museum open from 5-8 p.m. and some fun activities as well.
Speaking of fun activities, stop by the Wellsboro Mini Mall at 5 East Ave. between 4 and 7 p.m. The vendors will have several games for both children and adults.
A free outdoor concert by Marc Berger and Ride will be at 6:15 p.m. on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage at the corner of Central Avenue and Main Street. Donations are appreciated.
Most activities are free and businesses are still posting activities on the Wellsboro First Friday Facebook page. Check it out for more information.