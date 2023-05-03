Wellsboro First Friday will kick off its 2023 season on Friday, May 5 in downtown Wellsboro.
Games, music and activities are centered on Main Street, but extend to the intersection of East and Main and to the Green, which for the first time will host the Wellsboro Fire Department and several arts and crafts activities including Ukrainian egg painting.
Almost 40 businesses and organizations are participating in First Friday, including pet rescues, health organizations, Relay for Life teams and more. New to First Friday this year will be the PA Wilds Astronomy Club, located in the Deane Center.
MVR is sponsoring a scavenger hunt with a chance to win raffle giveaways. Sidewalk chalk will be available in front of the law office of Ginn & Vickey; several of the participating retail stores and restaurants will be offering discounts during First Friday.
First Friday begins at 5 p.m. and will end at dusk. For a complete list of vendors, participants and activities, visit the Wellsboro First Friday Facebook page.