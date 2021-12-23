Worship Service
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift up our hearts, minds, and voices to Our Father in Heaven and His Son Jesus Christ, though the Holy Spirit who dwells among us. We are located on 130 Main Street, Wellsboro. Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade is available following the children’s message in our service. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Christmas Eve
“She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins (Matthew 1:21).” Join us Christmas Eve as we celebrate that wondrous mystery when God in Christ came to us. This candlelight service is at the new time of 6 p.m. Come one and all to go tell it from the mountain that Jesus Christ is born!
Bible Studies
We have a few Bible studies going on right now. If you are looking to be part of one, please contact the church office at office@fpcwellsboro.org or 570-724-3431 to find out more.
Sunday School
Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information.