Worship service
Join us in the cool of the morning as our services return to the back lawn of our manse, 14 West Ave. Bring a chair and join us as we praise the Creator of all in his theater of nature and glorify his Son who makes our Spirit filled worship possible.
Parking is available at the Carlton, 10 West Ave. We continue our sermon series, “The Adventure Continues.” You can also connect to our service at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Children’s Church
Children age four to fourth grade can leave the service after the children’s message to participate in Move Children’s Church, a fun and active way to teach children to seek and obey God more each day.
Defending Your Faith
Are your Christian convictions based on blind faith, or can you defend what you believe? How will you respond when someone denies the existence of God or challenges your trust in Scripture?
In this watch and discuss series, the late Dr. R.C. Sproul outlines the topic of apologetics, the task of defending the truth of Christianity. He demonstrates that reason and science are our allies in demonstrating the existence of God and establishing the truth claims of Jesus Christ. He shows that Christianity is eminently reasonable, showing how the discipline of apologetics can give confidence to Christians of all ages.
This Adult Sunday school series begins Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9:15 a.m. For more information or to join the study, contact the church office for instructions on accessing the materials.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.