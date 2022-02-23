Worship Service

Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift our hearts, minds, and voices up to our loving and gracious Savior, Jesus Christ. We are located on 130 Main Street, Wellsboro.

Not able to participate in-person? You can also connect from any location to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.

Children’s Church

Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade is available following the children’s message in our service.

Bible Studies

We have a few Bible studies going on right now. If you are looking to be part of one, please contact the church office at office@fpcwellsboro.org or 570-724-3431 to find out more.

Sunday School

Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15am every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information.

Wellsboro Area Ministerium Luncheon

Starting Ash Wednesday, March 2, every Wednesday at noon until April 6, join us in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro for a short service followed by a lunch in our Fellowship Hall. Each week different churches provide the message, music and lunch, making a great celebration of our union and common faith in Christ.

Questioning Life

To view our latest Questioning Life videos, go to the Homepage Network website and scroll down. To the left side, you will see a picture of Pastor Mike.