Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.