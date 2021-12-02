Worship service
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift our hearts, minds and voices to Our Father in Heaven and His Son Jesus Christ, though the Holy Spirit who dwells among us. We are located on 130 Main St. Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade is available following the children’s message in our service. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Christmas Eve
“She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins (Matthew 1:21).” Join us Christmas Eve as we celebrate that wondrous mystery when God in Christ came to us. This candlelight service is at the new time of 6 p.m. All are welcome to join us for this service as we go tell it from the mountain that Jesus Christ is born!
Bible Studies
We have a couple Bible studies going on right now. If you’re looking for a study to be part of, please contact the church office to find out more.
Sunday School
Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information.