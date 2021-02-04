Worship service
Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. If joining us in person, please mask, distance and practice hand hygiene. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Bible study
Paul’s Letter to Romans is the most exhaustive theological document in the New Testament. Join us at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom. We are using R.C. Sproul’s book on Romans. Additional copies of the book are available. Contact the church office for Zoom information.
15 minutes
Start your day off with Scripture reading and prayer Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. on Zoom. Contact the church office for Zoom information prior to.
Sunday school
All of our classes are currently virtual or in some take-home format. Please contact the church office for more information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.