Worship service
Join us in the cool of the morning as our services return to the back lawn of our manse at 14 West Ave. Bring a chair and join us as we praise the Creator of all in his theater of nature and glorify his Son who makes our Spirit filled worship possible.
Parking is available at the Carlton at 10 West Ave. We continue our sermon series The Adventure Continues. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
King’s Brass
Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass will appear on the outside stage of the Deane Center on Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m. They present hymn classics with contemporary flair.
The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards. Based out of Fort Wayne, Ind., the group plays more than 150 concerts per year from coast to coast as well as international destinations.
A free will offering will be taken for King’s Brass. This is a concert not to miss. In the event of rain, the concert will move to our sanctuary.
Children’s church
Children age four to fourth grade can leave the service after the children’s message to participate in Move Children’s Church, a fun and active way to teach children to seek and obey God more each day.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.