Worship service
Join us in the cool of the morning as our services return to the back lawn of our manse at 14 West Ave. Bring a chair and join us as we praise the Creator of all in his theater of nature and glorify his Son who makes our Spirit filled worship possible.
Parking is available at the side lot of the Carlton, 10 West Ave. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Sunday school
Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday. Please contact the church office for more information or to find out about our pandemic policies.
COVID Remembrance Service
While many of us rather run away as fast as possible from the difficulties and tragedies of this global pandemic, it is worth remembering that God uses even the very difficult seasons in life to reveal his goodness and glory. He did so to Joseph (Genesis 50:20), and he did so to Israel both in slavery and in the wilderness (Exodus).
C.S. Lewis once said: “God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks in our consciences, but shouts in our pains. It is his megaphone to rouse a deaf world.” Join us Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. for our COVID Remembrance Service, as we remember God’s faithfulness even in the hard times.