Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Defending Your Faith
In this watch and discuss series, the late Dr. R.C. Sproul outlines the topic of apologetics, the task of defending the truth of Christianity. He demonstrates that reason and science are our allies in demonstrating the existence of God and establishing the truth claims of Jesus Christ. He shows that Christianity is eminently reasonable, showing how the discipline of apologetics can give confidence to Christians of all ages.
This Adult Sunday school series begins Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9:15 a.m. For more information or to join the study, please contact the church office for instructions on accessing the materials.
Worship service
Join us as our services return to the back lawn of our manse, 14 West Ave. Bring a chair and join us as we praise the Creator of all in his theater of nature and glorify his Son who makes our spirit-filled worship possible.
Parking is available at the side lot of the Carlton at 10 West Ave. This week’s sermon will be on the command to remember the Sabbath, in light of Labor Day weekend. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Sunday School
Sunday School for all ages kicks off another season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9:15 a.m. Please contact the church office for more information or to find out about our pandemic policy.