Worship service
Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. If joining us in person, please mask, distance and practice hand hygiene. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Bible study
Paul’s Letter to Romans is the most exhaustive theological document in the New Testament. Join us at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom. We are using R.C. Sproul’s book on Romans. Additional copies of the book are available. Contact the church office for Zoom information.
Prayer opportunity
Start your day off with Scripture reading and prayer Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m on Zoom. Contact the church office prior to Wednesday for Zoom information.
Lent study group
WordGo is a free Bible study app, designed to make in-depth Bible study flexible and accessible. Its content is created by an international network of trusted Bible scholars and is designed to help participants establish a daily rhythm of verse-by-verse Bible study. WordGo has users in over 120 countries.
We launch a six-week WordGo Lent study group on John 18-21 starting on Monday, Feb. 22. Most work is done on your own. The group meets weekly on Zoom on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. to share what we are learning and encourage one another. If interested, please contact the church office.
Sunday School
All of our classes are currently virtual or in some take-home format. Please contact the church office for more information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.