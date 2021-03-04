Worship service
Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. If joining us in person, please mask, distance and practice hand hygiene. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Adult Sunday school
Paul’s letter to the Philippians overflows with joy, even though it was written from a prison cell. Each week we watch an online video message based on a passage from the Letter of Philippians on our own. Then on Sunday at 9:15 a.m., we meet to discuss what we learned and how we might apply it. For links to the video and Zoom meeting, please contact the church office. The video messages come from world-class Bible teachers.
Questioning Life
Visit Pastor Mike’s new channel on the Wellsboro Homepage called Questioning Life. Each video brings to one’s mind a great question of life and explores Christianity’s answer to that question. Visit the Wellsboro Homepage to check it out.
15 minutes
Start your day off with Scripture reading and prayer Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. on Zoom. Contact the church office for Zoom information prior to.
Sunday school
All of our classes are currently virtual or in some take-home format. Please contact the church office for more additional information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.