Reason for God Conversations
We all have questions about God, but few of us have a place to cordially discuss them. The Reason for God Conversations provides such a place. Join us for the question “What Gives You the Right to Tell Me How to Live My Life?” this Wednesday, February 8, at 6 p.m. at the church. We will begin with a video based on Timothy Keller’s bestseller “The Reason for God”. A time for conversation will follow.
Our services
We lift our hearts and voices every Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in our sanctuary at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. If you are weary in need of rest, if you are lonely in need of a friend, if you are a sinner in need of a Savior, our church flings wide her doors to you. We also livestream our services at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Men’s Bible Study
Join us this Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in our lounge to study the Gospel according to Mark.