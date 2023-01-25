Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.