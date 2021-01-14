Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. This week we will be online only. We encourage you to connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com. We continue to receive requests.
Paul’s Letter to Romans is the most exhaustive theological document in the New Testament. Join us at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom. We are using R.C. Sproul’s book on Romans. Additional copies of the book are available. Contact the church office for Zoom information.
All of our classes are currently virtual or in some take-home format. Please contact the church office for more additional information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.