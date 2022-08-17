Outdoor Worship

Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the back lawn of our manse at 14 West Ave. as we lift our hearts, minds and voices to our gracious, loving Savior, Jesus Christ. Bring a chair and enjoy the cool morning breeze. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.

Our services return to our sanctuary the first Sunday of September.

Sermon Series

Paul’s Letter to the Romans gives us the most exhaustive exposition of the gospel message of any of the books of the Bible. These words have transformed the lives of such people as Augustin of Hippo, Martin Luther and countless others. While deeply theological, the book is also highly applicable to everyday life.

Children’s Church

Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade follows the children’s message in our service, for those children interested.

Bible Studies

We have some studies kicking off in late September. Please contact the church office, and we will help you find one.