Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. You can also connect using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Ecclesiastes is one of the most difficult books of the Bible to understand. Join us this Sunday as we kick-off our Lenten series in the often appreciated but sometimes hard to understand Book of Ecclesiastes.
Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade is available. We also offer Sunday School for all ages at 9:15 a.m.
We have a few Bible studies. If you are looking to be part of one, contact office@fpcwellsboro.org or 570-724-3431.
Every Wednesday in Lent at noon, join us in the sanctuary for a short service followed by a lunch. Each week different churches provide the message, music and lunch, making a great celebration of our common faith.
