Worship service

Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift our hearts, minds, and voices to our gracious, loving Savior, Jesus Christ. We are located on 130 Main Street, Wellsboro. Not able to participate in-person? You can also connect from any location to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday

There is no better way to prepare for the joy of Easter than to walk with Jesus from the moment of his betrayal to his burial in the tomb. Reflecting on what Christ endured to die for our sin and wrap us in his love makes even sweeter the joy and gladness of the empty tomb. Join us on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday at 7 p.m. each evening as we reflect on the themes of Holy Week, with people from our congregation and the pastor sharing short messages on key passages of Christ’s passion.

Easter Egg Hunt

Children with their parents are welcomed to join us for an easter craft, story and egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 1-3 p.m.

Easter Service

“He is risen!” Join us to celebrate Christ’s resurrection on Sunday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m.

Children’s Church

Children’s Church for children age 4 through fourth grade is available following the children’s message in our service. We also offer Sunday School for all ages prior to the service at 9:15 a.m.