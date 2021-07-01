Worship service
Join us in the cool of the morning as our services return to the back lawn of our manse at 14 West Ave., Wellsboro. Bring a chair and join us as we praise the Creator of all in his theater of nature and glorify his Son who makes our Spirit filled worship possible.
Parking is available at the Carlton at 10 West Ave. We continue our sermon series The Adventure Continues. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Holiness of God Sunday School
“The Holiness of God examines the meaning of holiness and why people are both fascinated and terrified by a holy God. This series closely explores God’s character, leading to new insights on sin, justice, and grace. The result is a new awareness of our dependence upon God’s mercy and a discovery of the awesomeness of His majestic holiness.”
You are welcome to join us for this study on the manse back lawn Sundays at 9:15 a.m. Participants watch a video prior to and then discuss what they learned when we gather. Contact the church office to receive the link for this week’s video.
Children’s Church
Children age four to fourth grade can leave the service after the children’s message to participate in the Children’s Church, a fun and active way to teach children to seek and obey God more each day.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.