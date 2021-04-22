Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Cloudy and windy this evening becoming clear late. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening becoming clear late. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.