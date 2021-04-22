Questioning Life
Visit Pastor Mike’s new channel on the Wellsboro Homepage called Questioning Life. Each video brings to mind one of life’s great questions and explores Christianity’s answer to that question. Scroll down the Wellsboro Homepage to find the channel or go to: www.thehomepagenetwork.com/questioning-life.
Sunday School
All of our classes are currently virtual or in some take-home format. Please contact the church office for more information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.
Worship service
Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. If joining us in person, please mask, distance, and practice hand hygiene. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.