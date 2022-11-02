Services

Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in our sanctuary at 130 Main Street, Wellsboro. Lift up you head, heart and hands to our gracious, loving Savior, Jesus Christ. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.

Children’s Church

Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade follows the children’s message in our service, for those children interested.

Ruth Sermon Series

From ruined to redeemed the Book of Ruth gives us an account and picture of our most gracious Redeemer, drawing us into his loving arms. This series will carry us on through Advent with breaks along the way.

Bible Studies

Two new studies start the last week of September. Men will study the Gospel of Mark on Tuesday evenings. Women will be using a book to go through the prayers of the Bible as a way to shape one’s own prayer life on Wednesday evenings. Please contact the church office for more information.

Sunday School

We have something for the wee little ones on up to adulthood.