Good Friday Service
Join us Good Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. for a Tenebrae service based on Psalm 23. Good Friday is good because it marks the day Jesus died for our sins. We are transfixed by Jesus’ suffering and death. Emotions from sadness to gladness, from repentance to gratitude, from reverence to astonishment fill our hearts. Why? Because Jesus endured it all for us. His cross shows us his love for us knows no bounds and what he suffered was for us and instead of us.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com.
Questioning Life
Visit Pastor Mike’s new channel on the Wellsboro Homepage called Questioning Life. Each video brings to mind one of life’s great questions and explores Christianity’s answer to that question. Scroll down the left side of the Wellsboro Homepage to find the channel or go to: www.thehomepagenetwork.com/questioning-life/.
Worship service
Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. If joining us in person, please mask, distance and practice hand hygiene. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Sunday School
All of our classes are currently virtual or in some take-home format. Please contact the church office for more additional information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.