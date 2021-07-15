Worship service
Join us in the cool of the morning as our services return to the back lawn of our manse at 14 West Ave. Bring a chair.
Parking is available at the Carlton, 10 West Ave. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
King’s Brass to play
Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass will appear on the outside stage of the Deane Center on Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m. They present hymn classics with contemporary flair.
A free will offering will be taken for King’s Brass. This is a concert not to miss. In the event of rain, the concert will move to our sanctuary.
Children’s Church
Children age four to fourth grade can leave the service after the children’s message to participate in Move Children’s Church.
Help with errands
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com for help.