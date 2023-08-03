Summer outdoor services
In the cool of the summer’s breeze, our services continue to the backyard of 14 West Ave., Wellsboro, this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Bring a chair. Parking is available on the side lot of the Carlton.
We plan to hold these services outside till the end of August, weather permitting. You can also access the lawn from Water Street as well. Our services continue to livestream at: www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Grace Cultivated Community sermon series
Do you long for deep community? That longing has been programed into every human being by our Maker. The sense of brokenness and alienation that we all experience at times, in this world, points to an invasion of God’s good design.
God’s grace does more than give us a ticket into the perfect community that will one day come. God’s grace gives his people power today to realize, in part, what he has prepared for all those who love him.
Join us for a new sermon series starting this Sunday titled “The Grace Cultivated Community.”