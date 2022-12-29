Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in our sanctuary at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. You can also connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
It has been said that John’s Gospel is “deep enough for an elephant to swim and shallow enough for a child not to drown.” Join us the first Sunday of 2023 to kick off this new series.
Children’s Church for children age 4 through 4th grade follows the children’s message in our service, for those children interested.
We are planning new Bible studies that will start in January. Interested in joining? Please contact the church office.
We have Sunday School offerings for the wee little ones on up to adulthood.
Curious about Christianity? Have questions? Join us for a video series and discussion on some of the questions people have about Christianity. This series is primarily aimed at helping the curious grapple with some of the objections they might have with Christianity.
We will tackle head on questions like “How can you say there is only one way to God?” More information will follow. Please contact the church office to be added to our email list.