Worship service

Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. as we lift our hearts, minds, and voices to our gracious, loving Savior, Jesus Christ. We are located on 130 Main Street, Wellsboro. Not able to participate in-person? You can also connect from any location to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.

Sunday School for all ages

We have Sunday School for all ages starting at 9:15 a.m. on Sundays. All our children and youth teachers have up to date clearances and have been part of our congregation for an extended period of time.

New Adult Sunday School

“Dust to Glory” can energize your study of the Bible, provide you with new insights, and improve your ability to read, understand, and apply Scripture to your life. Join us for the first part of this survey of Scripture, starting this coming Sunday at 9:15 a.m. in our Lounge off the sanctuary. Contact the church office to get information for accessing the class materials.

Children’s Church

Children’s Church for children age 4 through fourth grade follows the children’s message in our service, for those children interested.

Romans Sermon Series

Paul’s Letter to the Romans gives us the most exhaustive exposition of the gospel message of any of the books of the Bible. These words have transformed the lives of such people as Augustin of Hippo, Martin Luther and countless others. While deeply theological, the book is also highly applicable to everyday life. This series starts Sunday, May 1.