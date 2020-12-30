Worship service
Our worship service is at 10:30 a.m. For the next two weeks, we will be online only. We encourage you to connect to our service using our livestream at www.youtube.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchWellsboro.
Bible study
Paul’s Letter to Romans is the most exhaustive theological document in the New Testament. Join us at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom. This week we study Romans 15, using R.C. Sproul’s book on Romans. Additional copies of the book are available. Contact the church office for Zoom information.
Sunday School
All of our classes are currently virtual or in a take-home format. Please contact the church office for more information or to be added to our children’s Sunday School email list.
Need help?
Our Wellsboro COVID-19 Community Response team has volunteers waiting to help. Those needing assistance can call 570-244-3137 or email WellsboroCovid19Response@gmail.com. We continue to receive requests.